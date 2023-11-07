ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The insurance open enrollment period is here — this means that if you are looking to sign up for a healthcare plan or switch your current plan, now is the time to do so.

George Rodriguez, the vice president of sales and marketing with Fidelis Care says that this year, you are going to want to catch up on the changes that have come up in the past few years, so you don’t run into trouble down the line.

“Don’t rely on feeling that you’re covered. It’s been a very interesting time. There’s been a lot of changes in the market,” said Rodriguez. “So it’s extremely important that we are engaged and in tune with our health care needs and obviously the last thing you want to do is get sick go to the doctor and not have active coverage.”

He says the changes have led to an increase in the number of people they are helping, so if you need an appointment, book one sooner rather than later.