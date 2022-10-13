ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Oak Orchard Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Albion for the opening of its new Mobile Dental Unit on Wednesday.

The vehicle — which houses two treatment rooms — will be used to provide dental care to students, beginning with the Albion School District before going to the Medina, Holley, Kendall, and Lyndonville school districts.

The mobile unit was funded by $650,000 in grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to continue Oak Orchard Health’s mission to provide dental care to these communities, according to Oak Orchard officials.

“We have been providing school-based dental services to Orleans County schools since 2005,” said Oak Orchard’s Chief Dental Officer Dr. Rachel Nozzi. “It has always been our mission to provide dental care to this underserved community, and it is something we are very passionate about. We were recently in desperate need of a new dental unit.”

Oak Orchard Health is described as a patient-centered medical home and nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center. Officials say this new mobile addition to the organization will further increase care for their patients.