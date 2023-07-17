ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — It’s the last thing you want to find after a fun summer day outdoors. A tick. But knowing what to do and how to remove it safely is key, according to Jennifer White, the director of the Vector-borne disease unit at the New York State Department of Health.

“When you’re removing a tick is that you don’t want to squeeze the body, so the tool that we recommend is fine tip tweezers, and we recommend that you get way down right next to your skin where those mouth parts are attached,” said White.

According to White, the body of the tick is where any potential pathogens would be stored, including the ones that cause Lyme Disease, which is most commonly found in Deer Ticks.

“The pathogen that causes Lyme disease that’s borrelia burgdorferi bacteria again, and that causes Lyme disease, which is our most common tick-borne disease in New York state,” said White.

There are plenty of ways to protect yourself, from the way you dress, to how you walk the trail. Ticks, especially deer ticks, tend to remain low to the ground and will live in shrubs, tall grass, and also frequent stone walls. Avoiding deviating off the path, and sitting on the ground or stone walls are good ways to avoid them.

“Long sleeves, long pants, you know, potentially tucking your pants into your socks and also using repellents,” said White. “Some of them are products that you would apply to your skin, things like DEET, IR3535, some of which people have heard of.”

Another option is something called Permethrin, which you can apply to boots, and treat clothing with. Some stores even sell pre-treated clothing items. Depending on the product, it should last through several washes, but you should double-check the instructions to be sure.

White also wanted to remind people to check their pets as, because they are at risk of being bit or introducing ticks into your home as well.

“Even if pets that are were tick repellents are being used because the ticks don’t want to be on an animal. That’s had that tick-repellent product used on it and may drop off and look for another warm-blooded host, which may happen to be a person in the household,” said White.

In an effort to keep track of ticks and tick-based pathogens, White and the DOH are collecting samples in order to track changes in year-to-year data.

“What we’re actually doing right now is we’re out in the field collecting ticks from different sites and then comparing those tick populations to years prior. And we’re also testing those tips for the presence of a number of pathogens […], and we’re actually seeing how those rates of infected ticks sort of look over time,” said White.