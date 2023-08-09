ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just weeks after the FDA recommended the RSV vaccine for those 60 and older, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine will soon be available and administered to adults ages 60 and older in pharmacies across the state.

The New York State Department of Health, in partnership with the State Education Department, has issued a determination letter and taken the steps necessary to make this possible.

In addition to being available from healthcare providers, expanding pharmacists’ vaccine administration abilities should increase vaccination rates in the community, say officials, while also making them more accessible.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be severe, especially in infants and older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the U.S., RSV leads to approximately 60,000-120,000 hospitalizations and 6,000-10,000 deaths among adults 65 and older.

Expanding vaccine access is important as New Yorkers prepare for the fall season when respiratory viruses typically spread. Adding RSV to the vaccinations that pharmacists are allowed to administer will expand access to the vaccine, improving outcomes for vaccinated individuals exposed to the virus.

“We have been searching for a safe, effective RSV vaccine for decades. These two new RSV vaccines are important new tools to prevent this disease in New Yorkers ages 60 and older,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “RSV still does not have a specific treatment, and this is a great example where an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure. I am so glad this will be available in New York pharmacies, where patients feel at home.”

In addition, the RSV vaccine will be covered under Medicare Part D, which will mean many adults can more easily access the vaccine in their pharmacy.

“Research indicates RSV has a major impact on infants and older adults living in communities that often have limited access to health care resources. Pharmacists play a critical role in expanding access and increasing vaccination rates. I applaud Commissioner McDonald for this decision, which takes us one step further toward providing equitable and obtainable health care for all New Yorkers,” said New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr.

This is the first time DOH and SED have used Chapter 555 of the laws of 2021, allowing the Commissioner of Health to issue a determination in consultation with the Commissioner of State Education.

To protect against respiratory viruses, the Department of Health recommends commonsense precautions, including:

Staying up to date on all vaccines.

Washing your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds.

Not coughing or sneezing into your hands.

Regularly washing hands and using good hygiene.

Staying home when sick or symptomatic.

Wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask when in public indoor spaces.

More information about RSV is available here.