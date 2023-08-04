ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital nurses are on strike until this upcoming Saturday.

Hundreds of nurses voicing their concerns outside of RGH, including Stacey Judson who told News 8 one of her main concerns is patient care.

“I started here at Rochester General in 1999,” Judson says. “I became a patient care tech while I was going to nursing school. Then I took three years and graduated with my RN and I stayed on ever since.”

Now Judson has been working in the Emergency Department for 12 years, experiencing one of the main concerns nurses are striking for firsthand — like an increase in patient-to-staff ratios.

“Since COVID, you know, it’s gone down a little — but not enough,” she says. “We are still seeing delays in patient care due to those high ratios.”

Judson says she and other nurses at RGH felt that something had to be done in order to receive the support they thought was needed. So discussions were made before COVID came around.

“We put the needs aside because it really needed to be focused on COVID and getting through that,” Judson says. “But as COVID lingered, and it just seemed to get worse and worse, we decided that it was time again to start picking up. So I would say – 2 years ago, it was really the time to pick it up — it was time to run with it.”

Judson has one request for the negotiation table:

“I really want to come to work and feel safe.”

For current nursing students, she says this is a labor of love.

“You have to love what you’re doing,” she says. “You love your patients, you do this not for the money; you do it for the love of being able to help others. Stand up for what you believe in. Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do something and you can’t make change, because without being able to stand up and make that chance, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Judson says, after the strike ends, the hope is that the Hospital and nurses can go back to the bargaining table to come to an agreement on negotiations.