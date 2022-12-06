IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — With a variety of illnesses going around, pharmacies are seeing an ongoing shortage of Amoxicillin, an antibiotic often prescribed to treat common sicknesses.

Some locally-owned pharmacies are able to come up with alternatives, but say they aren’t seeing an immediate end in sight to this issue.

With manufacturing backorders, those behind the counter say it’s becoming harder to keep up with the demand.

Dave and Kathryn Seelman own and operate Irondequoit Pharmacy and Twelve Corners Apothecary, respectively.

With Amoxicillin prescribed frequently this time of year, they say demand was already fairly high. However, due to an increased shortage in the drug, they say it’s only grown worse.

“At this point, we’re really not sure how long this is going to go on for and it’s been going on for a month or maybe more, and there’s really no end in sight,” said Dave Seelman, owner of Irondequoit Pharmacy.

Seelman says for independent pharmacies, they’re fortunate to have alternative wholesalers. He says, however, even alternative drugs for Amoxicillin are also running low.

“As the supply has started to dry up, we would see alternative drugs being prescribed. Now, we’re seeing those drugs also in a shortage, which is kind of an unanticipated consequence that creates a domino effect where even the alternatives we would switch patients to are now in short supply and a little harder to find,” said Seelman.

Twelve Corners Apothecary is an approved site to compound medications like Amoxicillin, by offering alternatives geared toward children.

“Most patients, by the time they get to Twelve Corners, are very, very frustrated. They’ve gone to multiple pharmacies. A lot of the pharmacies in the area have been really good about checking their other stores and their other locations, but they are coming to a point where there are none available,” said Kathryn Seelman, owner of Twelve Corners Apothecary.

Breaking down medications like Amoxicillin wasn’t permitted until early November, when the FDA deemed it acceptable under strict guidance.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Johnson and Johnson addressed the high consumer demand in a statement to News 8, saying in part, that the company is maximizing production capacity and running its sites 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide access to products in need.