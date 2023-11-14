ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — US News & World Report released their report of the best nursing homes of 2024 — and some of these choices are from the Rochester area.

According to the report, US News & World Report evaluated over 15,000 nursing homes across the country in terms of patient and resident outcomes, infection rates, staff, drugs, health inspection, and quality.

Out of all the nursing homes selected in the report’s best homes list, nine of these nursing homes are located in the Greater Rochester Area. These nursing homes include:

Church Home of the Protestant Episcopal Church (Short-term and long-term)

Jewish Home of Rochester (Short-term and long-term)

Maplewood Nursing Home (Short-term and long-term)

Park Ridge Nursing Home (Short-term only)

Penfield Place (Short-term only)

St. Ann’s Community in Rochester (Short-term and long-term)

The Brook at High Falls Nursing Home and Rehab Center (Short-term only)

The Friendly Home in Rochester (Short-term and long-term)

Wedgewood Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Spencerport (Short-term)

According to the report, over 1,800 cities in the United States have at least one nursing home that is ranked on their website as “the best.” Over 2,000 have at least one that is rated below average.

The website’s FAQ page explains that around 1.2 million individuals will live in a nursing home, with each facility varying in quality. US News & World Report says they want to help families find one that gives them the care they need.

“Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff,” said US News’s health data analyst Daniel Lana Argudelo.

For those looking for more information on other nursing homes that were given the “Best Nursing Homes” recognition, you can search for them on US News’s website.