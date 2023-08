ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The end of summer is critical time for the blood supply, so here’s your chance to help.

Sign up or stop by the WROC studios on Thursday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as part of the American Red Cross’s ‘Day to Give’.

The Bloodmobile will be located in the back parking lot behind our building.

You can also make an appointment for any of the locations below.