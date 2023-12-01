ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health began the construction of a new facility exclusively focused on women’s health.

Coming to Pittsford, the Women’s Health & Wellness Center will be in the 8,000-square-foot building in Pittsford Plaza near Century Liquor. The facility will have a team of all-women providers to help women with their health care and wellness needs.

The center, according to RRH, will feature primary care, gynecology, ultrasound, and cardiology. It also has services for behavioral health and a space for wellness.

The building is expected to undergo renovation throughout the winter, with a slated opening in Spring 2024.