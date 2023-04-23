ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One local home-health agency is hoping to connect with the elderly community in Rochester using a new approach with a goal of ensuring previous barriers to accessing essential care are no-more.

News 8 spoke to the nurses leading this project and joins us in studio with how it works.

HCR Homecare is partnering with predominantly Black churches in Rochester to reach more African Americans in urban communities because they’ve discovered over the years, many elderly Black people in the city are lacking resources to take care of their health while staying in their homes. So, HCR is trying to close that gap.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Eletha Williams has been a co-pastor at Jesus Christ the Chief Cornerstone Church off Norton St. Within her congregation, she says the health of the older church goers come up often.

“There has been a lack of resources for the elderly in our community because of the disparity,” Williams said. “Because a lot of them really can’t afford certain things or the opportunities HCR is getting ready to bring in and so for that we’re very grateful.”

Pastor Williams explained the elderly in Black communities of Rochester have fewer ways of transportation or access online to find agencies like HCR Home Care.

To bridge this gap, Aleisha Daniels, an aid-supervisor with HCR, says partnering with their church leaders is an easier way to gain their trust and bring the healthcare options right to residents.

“You take the time out to believe what the medical professionals are saying to you and acting on that,” Daniels said. “Making sure your diet is conducive to any kind of conditions you may have.”

“Information from the church you are more likely to believe in it, you’re more likely to invest in it and you’re more likely to maintain it,” Williams said.

HCR Home Care specializes in bringing nursing home care and rehabilitation services to private residents to keep all elderly patients maintaining a healthy lifestyle and stay out of the hospital.

“We are seeing improved health outcomes in people who for example have diabetes or cardiovascular issues we are seeing their conditions are improving,” Daniels said.

HCR Home Care accepts health insurance plans for their services and so far have connected with over 20 churches to join this project.