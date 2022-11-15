ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club announced on Tuesday the creation of a new support group for veterans diagnosed with cancer.

Officials said that veterans can use this group to feel less alone in their battle against the disease.

James Love, the CEO of the Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club, said he was surprised to learn that a group like this didn’t exist in Rochester yet.

“Again, spending 30 years with the American Red Cross [and] working with inside the veterans community, I always assumed there was a special support group for veterans with cancer,” Love said. “So when we really started doing the research and working with our partners in this community. We were shocked with the gap. I felt we could fill that gap.”

The organization said they will be offering support groups to veterans every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on November 29. More information can be found by calling (585)-423-9700 or by visiting their website.