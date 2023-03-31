ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new study revealed that a routine hearing test may be able to help doctors detect disorders such as autism in newborns, according to the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.

A research team from multiple institutes examined brain-wave data collected by the Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities. The data comes from auditory brainstem response tests, which are used to assess the hearing abilities of babies and young children.

In these tests, Clicking sounds are played to sleeping babies using soft electrodes. Researchers say that some infants have pronounced delays in their brainstem responses and they have reduced sound access to sound frequencies. They said that these babies were later diagnosed with autism.

Autism can only be detected currently between four-to-five years of age from differences in social interactions, but the brain has already matured at that point. Researchers say that methods such as these are necessary to detect these developmental issues early for effective treatment.

“The findings of this study could greatly impact early detection of autism in newborns, providing families with the opportunity to seek early intervention or support for their children,” said Commissioner Kerri Neifeld of the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.

The team says that these new findings could be implemented in the testing of newborns to create a tool to detect neurodevelopmental disorders and autism.