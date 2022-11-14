ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is taking the opportunity of November being Lung Cancer Awareness month to remind folks of the importance of getting screened.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 350 People will die of lung cancer per day this year. Dr. Margaret Zambon with RRH says that estimate is why getting screened is so important.

“There have been advances in both medical treatment with immune therapy and advances in surgical techniques so that we’re increasing our treatment rates, increasing our survival. And early screening is one of the parts of that. If we detect cancer earlier, it’s more treatable and possibly curable,” Dr. Zambon said.

RRH is the only healthcare system in Rochester that has a Monarch, a robotic navigational bronchoscopy system that expands upon previous bronchoscopy techniques to increase the maneuverability and precision of biopsies. The revolutionary technology has increased medical experts’ ability to reach smaller airways and smaller lesions that weren’t accessible before.

“We can get to smaller nodules that we wouldn’t have been able to biopsy before. We can get people a diagnosis so we can get then move them on to treatment,” Dr. Zambon explained.

Dr. Zambon said people between the ages of 50 and 80, who have smoked a pack a day for 20 years should get screened as well as anyone who is currently smoking or has smoked within the past 15 years.

“All those people should get a yearly CT scan to look for nodules that may need follow-up that may need biopsy,” Dr. Zambon said.

For more information on RRH’s monarch technology, just click here.