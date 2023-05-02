BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – New research shows women who experience heart attacks at a younger age tend to have worse outcomes long-term compared to men.

The head of the women’s heart health program with UR Medicine explains how, in often cases, women can be treated slightly differently.

New findings from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology say young women ages 18 to 55, who survive a heart attack, will have a more difficult road to recovery than men.

Dr. Rebecca Schallek with UR Medicine says there are multiple contributing factors, including the prescription of different medications, potential side effects, and varying levels of physical activity.

She also notes women tend to experience different types of heart attacks.

“Women tend to have more rare types of heart attacks. There’s something called dissection, where the artery can actually split apart. They can also have these rarer versions or forms of heart attacks that are harder to detect,” said Dr. Schallek.

She says both women and men should not delay to seek care should any symptoms arise.

“If something doesn’t feel right, get it checked out. The delay is important because it’s one of the factors that shows worse outcomes for women. Going back to the study, we see there are more complications and worse outcomes. Part of that is the delay,” said Dr. Schallek, “Listen to your body. If there is something going on, and if it’s not going away, you need to get checked out.”

Dr. Schallek also addressed ongoing staffing shortages seen locally and nationwide, and says when it relates to heart issues, patients are triaged quickly in Rochester.

It is also advised patients rely on a primary care provider as a starting place when working through these types of conditions.