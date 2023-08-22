ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent collaboration between two healthcare companies promises to provide more support to patients during and after their time spent in the hospital.

MVP Health Care recently announced a partnership with Rochester Regional Health to establish a patient engagement and support program.

The program, according to MVP Health Care, will offer registered nurses on-site at Rochester Regional Health to aid hospital patients as they prepare to be discharged from the hospital.

MVP Leader of Case Management Operations Charlene Schlude says this on-site support will help the patient during their stay at the hospital and to feel more confident in their aftercare.

“We want [patients] to know, we’re more than just a health plan that is paying the claims for them,” Schlude said. “We’re here for them. We’re a health organization that serves people with health issues that really are very impactful to their quality of life, we want to be there for them.”

Schlude says the nurses can help with going over medication and go over instructions for patients as they try to understand their new diagnosis. She explained the process.

“We’re here to follow up after you get discharged,” Schlude said. “To make sure that everything your doctor and your hospital discharge planners planned for you actually happens, and that there are no barriers that will help you overcome in this journey, because it’s challenging sometimes. People need support. We want to be that support.”

MVP Healthcare says this program is currently implemented in two hospital systems — Rochester Regional Hospital and another in the Northeast. Schlude says they hope to have more partnerships in the future.

“We are seeing such great progress in terms of the staff really are embracing us and the hospitals really been amazing,” she said. “We’re carrying on the baton of the work that they’re doing. So, I think this is going to be a very successful program.”

For more information on this partnership, click here.