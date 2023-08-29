ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new medication is set to be a breakthrough in the treatment of postpartum depression.

Zuranalone, more commonly known as Zurzuvae is expected to be available in the coming months.

This would be the first FDA-approved oral medication specifically designed to treat postpartum depression. This is something that Dr. Catalina Vial, an Attending OBGYN with Rochester Regional Health, says could make a lifesaving impact on those suffering from a mental health crisis.

“The previous medication that had been out there specifically for postpartum depression had been a very very costly medication and it was administered through IV infusion only, which was logistically really difficult to manage,” Dr. Vial said.

Now Zuranalone could improve symptoms of poor maternal mental health within as few as three days, compared to the weeks it may take for other medications to take effect.

“I think the speed with which we’ll be able to address the depression symptoms is pretty huge. I think the sense is that it is going to be a game changer,” Dr. Vial noted.

Senator Samra Brouk, who is the Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, emphasizes the need to de-stigmatize maternal mental health struggles.

“One of the things that we have found in the work that we’ve been doing surrounding maternal mental health on the state level is that maternal mental health conditions are actually the number one most common pregnancy health complication. Think about that. One in five birthing people face a maternal mental health condition, one of which is postpartum depression,” Senator Brouk said.

Senator Brouk adds the screenings used to diagnose postpartum depression must take other factors into account such as race, ethnicity, and socio-economic status. Otherwise, she says some patients will fall under the radar.

“When you dig even deeper into this issue, and this is where a lot of our work is focused, you see that black women specifically are twice as likely to suffer from a maternal mental health condition but half as likely to get the help they need,” Senator Brouk said.

Experts say there is still no word on how much Zuranalone could cost, but it is intended to be used for short-term, fast-acting treatment.

According to Dr. Vial, the medication is prescribed for 14 days, but the impacts can last up to 45 days. In that time another, more long-term, treatment plan would be developed. This could include things like therapy, or other depression medications.

Additionally, tests are still being conducted to determine if birthing people will be able to breastfeed while taking Zuranalone. However, the initial results are promising, according to Dr. Vial.

Dr. Vial says some signs of postpartum depression are sleeping a lot, difficulty eating, or feeling like you cannot bond with your baby. In severe cases, some birthing people will have thoughts of suicide or harm to their baby.

Folks are encouraged to reach out to their physician at any point if they are feeling depressed. Another resource for anyone struggling with depression is dialing 988, the National Suicide Prevention hotline.