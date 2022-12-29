ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul signed into law an act that allows people who donate kidneys or livers to be reimbursed.

The legislation, called the New York State Living Donors Support Act (S.1594/A.1460), will establish a program to cover the costs of organ donation for donors in New York. The intent is to eliminate financial barriers to organ donation.

In order for the reimbursement to work, the donor and the recipient must live in New York.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 8,569 people are on waitlists for transplants — with 7,234 people waiting for a kidney.

“There is no greater gift a New Yorker can give than the gift of saving a life,” Hochul said. “Living organ donors are true heroes, and with this legislation, we are taking meaningful steps to support their sacrifice and save lives.”

An additional purpose of the law is to bring New York State up from the lowest rank of organ donations in the US.