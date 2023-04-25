ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) — A study led by the National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation and Jichi Medical University in Japan shares that a new injection that is being tested on monkeys may ease the symptoms of endometriosis.

According to the European Animal Research Association, monkeys can also develop the condition. Dr. Elizabeth Bostock, the Chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology at RGH, breaks down what the disease is.

“Endometriosis is a disease process where tissue that is similar to the glands and stomach or body of the uterus starts growing in other locations in the body. Most commonly in the peritoneal lining of the abdomen,” she explains.

Symptoms include pelvic pain, irregular menstrual bleeding, infertility, fatigue, and more.

She says there are 1 in 10 women who are affected by the disease that has yet to find a cure. There are no confirmed ways to prevent endometriosis, however, there are several ways to ease the symptoms.

“I would say the data is out right now about whether cannabis and CBD are really helpful in this particular arena although we know in limited ways those can be helpful for chronic pain and I think if you’re going to engage in that it’s always great to do that with the provider route,” says Bostock.

Additionally, she asks everyone who is suffering to advocate for yourselves and to seek out multiple medical professional options if they feel as though they aren’t being heard.