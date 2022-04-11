ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New findings are being released surrounding opioid recovery for Hispanics. The Father Tracy Advocacy Center, University of Rochester members, and Common Ground Health partners all gathered to discuss their research.

Organizers say the Latino community in Rochester has the highest risk of opioid driven emergency room department visits due to the disproportionate burden of opioid addiction among the community. They propose changes to the recovery system in Rochester.

“It is time for us to reevaluate our current recovery programs and expand recovery service to address trauma recovery, mental health, housing, jobs, and the creation of new social efforts,” said Dr. Nancy P. Chin, University of Rochester, Associate Professor.

In 2021, there were a total of 649 opioid overdoses in Monroe County.