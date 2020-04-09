1  of  75
Closings
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus

Health

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks as charts are displayed during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for essential workers, such as those in the health care and food supply industries. The guidance is focused on when those workers can return to work after having been exposed to the new coronavirus.

— Do take your temperature before work.

— Do wear a face mask at all times.

— Do practice social distancing as work duties permit.

— Don’t stay at work if you become sick

— Don’t share headsets or objects used near face.

— Don’t congregate in the break room or other crowded places.

The CDC also issued guidance for employers in essential industries.

— Do take employees’ temperature and assess for symptoms prior to their starting work.

— Do increase the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

— Do increase air exchange in the building.

— Do send sick workers home immediately.

— Do test the use of face masks to ensure they don’t interfere with workflow.

