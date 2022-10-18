ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flu season is fast approaching.

Experts at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) want to remind folks to stay up to date on vaccinations to prevent any avoidable illness.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data showing an early increase in flu activity, meaning we might be looking at an earlier flu season than typical early data would show.

Dr. Collen Fogarty with URMC explains while we can’t predict with certainty how the flu season with shake out, or how many people will be affected, we do know “the last two years had much lower flu activity due to the masking and social distancing related to trying to prevent COVID.”

Fly symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, and generally feeling ill and tired.

Dr. Fogarty says right now is peak time for flu vaccinations.

“The best time is before the end of October. But if you can’t manage to get it done before then, you’ll still get some protection even if you get a later vaccination. Your healthcare team or your pharmacy can get you the flu shot without any trouble,” Dr. Fogarty said.

Dr. Fogarty says anyone 6 years old and up can get the vaccine and it is recommended for everyone in that eligibility range. She also mentioned if you are due for a COVID booster shot, you can save yourself a trip and get it at the same time as the flu shot.