ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine has opened a new facility to help people with brain injuries recover.

The new Acute Brain Injury NeuroRehabilitation Unit located inside Strong Memorial Hospital will help treat people with traumatic brain injuries, stroke, even brain tumors. It does so by improving several issues, including cognition, balance, strength, and other deficits that could adversely impact patient`s daily lives.

All of this in one centralized space.

“What’s centralized is the rehabilitation,” said Dr. Rajeev Kanaiyalal Patel. “They can come from all sorts of different floors…neurology, neurosurgery, trauma surgery, various parts of the hospital. But all of these patients, what they have in common, is they all have brain injuries and they’re all cognitively impaired. It’s important to have those patients in one unit to have a sub-specialty team that actually takes care of them, understands what they’re going through, and that they have the treatments that are needed.”

The state-of-the-art unit hosts 11 beds in quiet private rooms and cost around $7 million.