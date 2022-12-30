ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross is seeking more blood donations heading into the new year.

With many blood drives canceled due to the blizzard hitting Western New York, Red Cross officials say that need has slightly increased.

“We’re at a make-up mode right now. We’re hoping people step forward and help us out wherever possible,” said Michael Tedesco, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Western New York.

Tedesco says blood supply remains a concern despite hospitals in our region keeping a steady amount on hand.

“Every day there are traumas, surgeries, or cancer patients who need transfusions of platelets. That never ends. All that said, we’re at a much better position today than we were a year ago,” said Tedesco.

As donations have increased ten-fold since the start of the pandemic, the Red Cross is encouraging more to bring in the new year.

“The need never goes away. The need is consistent,” said Tedesco, “We’re counting on the generosity of western New Yorkers. They’ve always maintained that tradition of giving in many different ways.”

During the month of January, anyone who gives blood through the Red Cross will be offered the chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl, with airfare and lodging included.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, visit the Red Cross’s website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.