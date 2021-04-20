Nationwide prescription drug recycling event happening Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — The statistics are staggering. In 2019 nearly 10 million people misused prescription pain relievers, almost 5 million misused prescription stimulants, and close to 6 million people misused tranquilizers or sedatives, according the a national survey.

Another shocking fact: A majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained by friends or family, often taken straight from the medicine cabinet.

Studies show that prescription drug abuse, particularly opioids, in the U.S. is at an all-time high, as is the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back works to address this crucial public safety and public health issue by providing a safe opportunity for people to get rid of unneeded prescriptions. Many don’t realize throwing old drugs away or flushing them down the toilet creates potential environmental and health hazards.

On Saturday, April 24 pharmacies and law enforcement are setting up collection sites. Click here to find a collection site near you.

During October 2020’s National Take-Back event over 490 tons of medications were collected at over 4,500 collection sites nationwide.

Learn more by visiting TakeBackDay.dea.gov.