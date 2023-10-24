ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National Drug Take-Back Day is kicking off this Saturday in the DEA’s effort to reduce and prevent drug overdoses.

Many businesses, pharmacies, and organizations in the Rochester area will be allowing customers to drop off unneeded prescription medications at their locations.

Below are some examples in the Rochester area where you can bring back unneeded or unused prescription medications:

For October 28 only:

Wegmans

41 of Wegmans’ stores along the East Coast will be taking part in this day. Members of the community may take expired, unused, and unwanted medicines to participating locations no questions asked.

Wegmans clarifies that this only means pills and patches — any liquids, needles, or sharps will not be accepted.

The stores in the Rochester area that will be taking part include the following:

Calkins Road

Holt Road

Lyell Avenue

Brockport — 4th Section Road

Chili-Paul — Chili Avenue.

Irondequoit — Titus Avenue

Penfield — Penfield Road

Tops Friendly Markets

Tops announced that all of their pharmacy locations will be participating in National Drug Take-Back Day.

At each of their pharmacies, disposal bins will be set up for customers to get rid of their unused medications. You will not be able to find these at Tops stores without a pharmacy.

The following Tops Pharmacy locations can be found in the Rochester area:

Gates — Buffalo Road

Greece — Mt. Read Boulevard (accepts drugs year-round)

Irondequoit — East Ridge Road

Ontario — Furnace Road

Walworth — Walworth-Penfield Road

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office will be at the parking lot of Macy’s at Eastview Mall to accept unused prescription drugs, controlled substances, or over-the-counter products.

The take-back event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is a team-up with Partnership for Ontario County and Eastview Mall.

Year-Round:

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Each zone of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will accept drugs year-round, however, they make it clear that they will not take sharps or needles.

The following addresses of MCSO’s zones are listed below. They accept medication disposals on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Zone A — 955 South Panorama Trail

Zone B — 393 Calkins Road

Zone C — 2330 Union Street

Sheriff’s Office basement/property — 130 South Plymouth Avenue

Police Stations

Several police stations in a few towns and villages will accept drugs from Monday to Friday. Keep in mind however that each station has its own set of rules for what they are allowed to accept.

Listed below are the local police stations, their rules, and the hours and days of the week they are open for pharmaceutical disposal:

Brighton Police Department (Elmwood Avenue) — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Needles and sharps are not accepted.

Brockport Police Department (Clinton Street) — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Rochester Police Department (Main Street) — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fairport Police Department (South Main Street) — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Only pills are accepted.

Ogden Police Department (Ogden Center Road) — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hospitals and Pharmacies

Some hospitals, pharmacies, and apothecaries in the Rochester area will also accept medications. Much like the other locations listed above, each of these locations has their own rules on what they can and can not accept.

Highland Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy — Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highland South Wedge Pharmacy — Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Ridge Apothecary — Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Strong Memorial Hospital — Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Strong Ties Pharmacy — Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sharps and needles will not be accepted.

St. John Fisher University

Haffey Hall at St. John Fisher University has a prescription medication drop-off bin. The bin is located near the hall’s Safety and Security office.

According to the university, prescription medications, patches, vitamins, samples, and pet medicines are acceptable to place in the bin. The bin will not accept illegal drugs, needles, sharps, aerosol cans, inhalers, chemicals, ointments and lotions, and medicines from businesses.

The university also offers resources on how to properly and safely dispose of unneeded medications, as well as what to avoid doing. That can be found by clicking here.