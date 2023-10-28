ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — October marks the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where those looking to clean out their medicine cabinets are able to do so safely at drop off sites in our area.

The Tops on Mt. Read Boulevard dedicated Saturday to educating shoppers about their year-round service. Tops Pharmacy Manager Salita Obradovic said the event is a way for patients to return their medications safely.

“Overall education and awareness of properly disposing your prescription medications, not flushing them or contaminating our area waterways,” Obradovic said. “They can return their medications safely and anonymously.”

Obradovic adds this is a program that tops offers year-round. There are also multiple collection sites around the county that accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more information on where to drop off your unwanted prescriptions, click here.