ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — URMC announced that MyChart users may soon pay for certain message exchanges with providers.

According to a message sent out to MyChart users, starting Monday, July 17, message exchanges with a provider may be billed to a user’s insurance company under two conditions — if their response requires medical expertise and if the exchange takes over five minutes of their time.

In a statement on URMC’s website, they say that this change is due to providers receiving over two million messages per year and many messages are complex. They add that they encourage patients to use office or telemedicine visits for complex issues.

URMC explains that users will be charged based on the determination of the provider through the message response.

URMC breaks down the common ranges of costs that users may see:

Medicaid — No out-of-pocket costs.

Medicare — Average of $4 in out-of-pocket costs.

Medicare Advantage — Average of $6 in out-of-pocket costs.

Commercial insurers — Copay average of $24; If deductible, the average is $45.

Some examples URMC provides for billed messages include reviewing medical records, adjusting medications, changing a treatment plan, and providing a diagnosis. They clarify that users are still encouraged to ask simple questions through MyChart’s messaging.

More information can be found on URMC’s website.