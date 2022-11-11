ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The number of flu cases in Monroe County has more than doubled since last week, according to the latest data from the New York State Health Connector.

According to the data, Monroe County has 536 confirmed cases of Influenza — an increase from last week’s total being 214 cases. Out of these cases, 530 involve Influenza Type A, and only six of those cases involve Influenza Type B.

The data also says that Monroe County has the second-largest number of cases in the Western New York region — with Erie County having 569 confirmed cases. In total, the region has 1,558 confirmed cases of Influenza. Statewide, there are over 7,000 confirmed cases this week.

More information, as well as the number of cases in other New York counties, can be found here.