ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – In the month of October and into early November, Monroe County saw nearly 200 hospitalizations in children younger than five.

Those who specialize in pediatrics say they are seeing consistency with RSV cases, combined with the flu, which is nearly as high.

Dr. Elizabeth Murray, specialist in pediatric emergency medicine with URMC, says RSV remains the dominant virus at the hospital level, with the flu close behind. Dr. Murray also says the demand remains significant in the emergency department in treating cases of severe respiratory infections.

“About 30 to 35 percent of our inpatient population in the children’s hospital right now have been hospitalized due to RSV,” said Dr. Murray.

According to Monroe County Public Health, nearly 14-hundred cases in children under five were reported between October and November. However, testing for RSV is not required.

“These are common diseases, and quite honestly, the majority of the population does not need to be tested for RSV. I think for parents, hearing all of this is very, very scary. You need to remember, once your child is school age, they can become sick with RSV. But, for them, it’s going to be much more like a cold.”

Dr. Murray also says treating RSV at the emergency department is a lengthier process, which may result in waits for other, less serious illnesses or injuries.

“What we’re struggling with in the emergency department is not like having an ear infection where we can see you, diagnose you, and send you home. These evaluations usually take a couple hours so we can make sure that the babies’ oxygen level stays normal when they sleep or when they eat. Are they able to drink enough to keep them safe? For cuts, bruises, strains, families are going to need to wait a little bit compared to the children having difficulty breathing,” said Dr. Murray, “You might need to wait more, but those who need to be seen right away will be seen right away.”

Still, Dr. Murray says in the last couple of years, volumes in local pediatric emergency departments have been far lower than normal compared to adult emergency departments in that timeframe.

