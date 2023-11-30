ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner shows there has been an increase in fatal drug overdoses in Monroe County.

According to the report, over 400 people have died from overdoses of cocaine or opioids in 2022 — the report says the number of opioid-related deaths grew by 14% from 2021 and cocaine-related deaths went up by 34%.

Cocaine is now a major contributor to our overdose epidemic,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County’s Commissioner of Public Health. “It is commonly tainted with fentanyl, but street cocaine can be highly pure and deadly on its own.”

The Medical Examiner also said that 333 deaths were attributed to opioids such as heroin/morphine, fentanyl, or other analogs.

It is also noted that overdose deaths are disproportionately high. The report says that, although 17% of county residents are Black, they account for almost 37% of fatal cocaine overdoses and 34% of fatal opioid overdoses.

Dr. Mendoza also notes that, although the number of overdose deaths has gone up, it did increase at a slower rate compared to 2021. He attributes this to opioid awareness campaigns, programs, and naloxone distribution.

As of now, Monroe County has installed dozens of Narcan boxes across Monroe County, usually located in their parks. Narcan has also become more available over the counter.