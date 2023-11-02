ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can now pick up an at-home CPR kit on your next trip to the library!

It’s part of a project put on by the American Heart Association, UR Medicine and the Monroe County Library system.

It works like this. When you go to the library, simply ask to check out a CPR kit, just like you would a library book.

Inside the kit, you’ll find a red mannequin bag, an inflatable mannequin, and a laminated instruction sheet. The goal is to make CPR training more accessible.

“The long-term goal is to ensure that in the face of a cardiac emergency, anyone, anywhere is prepared and empowered to perform hands only CPR and become a vital link in the chain of survival,” American Heart Association Chairperson Salley Thornton said.

To be clear, you do have to return the kits to the library. They’re just for practice.

Another helpful tool being offered is a CPR training kiosk. It is available for the next few weeks at the Central Library of Rochester, offering lessons, beginning with a training video, followed by a practice session and a 30-second test.