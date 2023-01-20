Editor’s Note: The full news conference will be posted upon conclusion.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County leaders Friday announced the launch of an ‘opioid dashboard’ that will track overdoses and other data in ‘real time’.

County Executive Adam Bello was joined by Sheriff Todd Baxter, Commissioner of Health Dr. Michael Mendoza, and District Attorney Sandra Doorley at the Emergency Operations Center to unveil the latest tool in the fight against the epidemic.

The dashboard will track opioid deaths, overdoses, and the administration of Nalaxone/Narcan by first-responders, and will break the data down by demographics including geography.

While making the announcement, Bello pointed out the most recent data from the medical examiner’s office attributed 293 deaths to the opioid epidemic. But that data is from 2021. The new process will allow authorities to track ‘heat zones’ and tackle issues as they occur.

The dashboard will also track suspected overdose cases linked to opioids while awaiting final toxicology reports, Bello said.

This news conference comes after the recent update to New York’s ongoing opioid lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals. Executive Bello recommended that the Monroe County Legislature authorize a settlement, which would net the county over $5 million.

According to Bello, should Monroe County receive the money from the settlement, it would be put into a trust fund to continue the county’s fight against the opioid epidemic.