ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been only a few months since a Pittsford teen lost her older sister to a drug overdose, but she is looking to help others who are trying to help a family member with an addiction.

15-year-old Brook Gibbons said that she lost her 19-year-old sister Paige after she had an accidental overdose.

“I was just crushed, I didn’t know how to feel,” said Gibbons. “Overwhelming sadness, then frustration, and not anything at all — denial, frustration just complete depression.”

Brooke said her sister was more than just a statistic — she was smart, loving, and compassionate.

However, what was discovered in the reporting of overdose statistics is that the way these incidents are tracked do not accurately reflect the widespread issue.

According to the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, there were nine fatal overdoses in November compared to six fatalities in the year 2021.

Deputies said that annual trends are showing a slowdown of the fentanyl epidemic is primarily driven by the availability of Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose.

However, thee’s more to unpack with understanding these numbers — the location of the response, police, ambulance, hospital, or first responders.

A deputy from the Monroe County Heroin Task Force said the inconsistencies in data collecting surrounding this are known as local first responders are working to create a more streamlined approach.