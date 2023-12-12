Editor’s Note: You can watch the entire news conference at the bottom of this post.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County health leaders held a news conference Tuesday to address the spread of respiratory viruses around the region.

Whether it be RSV, Influenza, COVID, or just a bad cold, it seems like there’s plenty of coughing and sneezing going around. Last week, the New York State Department of Health showed flu cases up more than 100% in Monroe County, and a statewide increase of 69%. The county reports two deaths attributed to the flu this season.

County Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza, was joined by leaders of the local healthcare systems. Dr. Mendoza began the briefing by warning of the growing strain on local emergency rooms while renewing a call to get vaccinated, stay home if ill, and to wear a properly fitted, KN-95 mask if you are sick, and to have a plan if you do get sick.

URMC is reporting that the number of hospitalizations for Flu, COVID, and RSV have doubled since Thanksgiving. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos urged patients who are experiencing symptoms to first check with their primary care physician or urgent care before visiting a hospital emergency department.

