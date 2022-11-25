ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flu cases in Monroe County have continued to increase since last week, nearly doubling previous reporting from the New York State Health Connector.

The data says that Monroe County currently has 1,166 reported cases of Influenza — with 1,159 reported cases of Influenza A and 7 reported cases of Influenza B. This is up 36 percent from last week’s total of 859 cases.

Monroe County continues to have the largest number of cases in the Western New York region. The region, in total, has 3,238 reported cases of multiple types of Influenza for the week. There are 15,455 reported cases throughout the state of New York this week.

A list of cases in all New York counties can be found here.