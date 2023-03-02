ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA) will be investing $300,000 to create a one-year training program for healthcare workers.

According to Monroe County, the program is in collaboration with 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers. The training program will include recruitment, pre-training, case management, training, certification, and job placement. The program will target local residents and healthcare workers from underserved communities of color.

SEIU will also place healthcare and childcare workers completing training into union jobs with benefits and opportunities for advancement.

Tracey Harrison, the vice president of the local 1199 SEIU division, said the partnership with COMIDA will expand career opportunities in the healthcare field throughout Monroe County.

“This partnership will help to provide students the support they need to overcome

barriers and to be successful including access to adult education, childcare, career support

and job readiness in entry-level positions such as Certified Nurse Assistant, Patient Care

Technician, and Phlebotomy,” Harrison said.

“Working with SEIU is part of my administration’s effort to address the ongoing staffing

crisis in healthcare and engaging COMIDA to help train our workforce for the jobs the

agency is creating,” added County Executive Adam Bello.

According to Monroe County, the United Healthcare Workers union currently has 400,000 members.