ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The MitoAction Energy Walk & 5K was held at Greece Canal Park on Sunday to spread awareness about mitochondrial disease.

Officials said that mitochondrial disease is an inherited chronic illness that can be present at birth or develop later in life. The disease causes poor growth, loss of muscle coordination, and debilitating physical problems.

MitoAction is a non-profit organization formed in 2019 and is dedicated to providing a better quality of life to people with mitochondrial disease. The group’s founder, Stacy Meyers, said that this cause is personal.

“I lost my dad and my uncle in 2016 and 2017 at the ages of 50 and 60 and then not long ago, we found out my neighbor has actually been living with a mitochondrial disease of her own for several years,” Meyers said. “So we are trying to raise awareness to help other families struggling with mitochondrial disease through the organization Mitoaction.”