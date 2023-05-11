ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, News 8 spoke with an expert, shedding light on the disparities people of color face when it comes to finding the right care.

Research shows Black people in particular are less likely to reach out for help when it comes to their mental health.

Khadijah Tillman is the owner of Sanfoka Family Counseling in Rochester. She says a large part of the problem is trust.

Tillman says the relationship people of color have had with the health care system hasn’t always been positive. She says another problem is the lack of people of color working within the system —especially in our area.

“People of color, Black people in particular, would prefer or feel more comfortable and safe talking with a provider who looks like them,” TIllman said. “And that’s a challenge. We do have providers of color in our community, but particularly in the city —the center of Rochester— it’s a disproportionate number compared to the population in the city.”

Sanfoka Family Counseling can be found on Portland Avenue in Rochester.