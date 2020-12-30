Meniere’s Disease can lead to hearing loss

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In News 8’s health watch segment, a unique disease is gaining attention after a celebrity told her story.

Singer Jesse J spoke up about her struggle with Meniere’s Disease. She said she woke up and felt completely deaf. Doctors say the disease effects the inner ear.

The most common symptoms is reoccurring dizzy spells which can lead to temporary or permanent hearing loss. Doctors say the spells can last up to 24 hours and the disease is a hard one to diagnose.

“Sometimes it’s hard to diagnose because you need to have a good access to hearing test,” Rochester Regional Health Ear, Nose and Throat Dr. John Centonze said. “There’s no blood test and you have to go by patient history.”

The doctor says women are slightly more effected than men and it’s very uncommon in children.