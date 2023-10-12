ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of year again. Tissues fall faster than the leaves when cold and flu season rolls in—now compounded by RSV which sends 80,000 kids to the hospital every year, according to the CDC.

While the FDA recently approved Beyfortus—a monoclonal antibody vaccine for babies and young children—Rochester is slow to see any vials. The $495 per dose price tag can be too heavy for private practices and hospitals without clear reimbursement guidelines from insurance companies. A stark contrast to the days of COVID.

“We had the whole world behind making sure people got the vaccine, you know? All governments, everybody was involved,” explains Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“This time around, you have to purchase directly from the manufacturer,” adds allergist and immunologist Dr. Juanita Mora, who is also a national spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

In hopes of a stronger rollout before winter, Dr. Mora says more insurance companies are getting on board. The CDC also just added the RSV vaccine to its Vaccines for Children financial assistance program.

“They’re trying to really do catch-up. The government is really trying to get the vaccine to as many pediatric offices as possible, as soon as possible,” she explains to News 8’s Mikhaela Singleton.

In the meantime, Dr. Murray suggests adults get yourselves and your older children all your annual vaccines to be safe around a new baby, and maybe resist the temptation to let the family hold them come the holiday season.

“We just have to be careful about that—about how many people are holding that brand new baby—because we do have to remember that whether it’s RSV or another infection, anytime a baby under two months of age develops a fever, that’s actually a medical emergency,” says Dr. Murray