ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local advocates working towards solutions to the current healthcare worker shortage gathered at Monroe Community College Friday.

It was part of the “Working Together to Overcome the Local Health Care Workforce Crisis: Pipeline and Education” summit.

The purpose of this to address the critical shortage of nurse educators and health care professionals.

Dr Robin Cole Jr. shares how this summit was to promote new solutions.

“So really, we’re concentrating on developing the healthcare, specifically the nursing Pipeline, into the workforce here regionally,” Dr. Cole Jr. said. “And also looking at how we can come together as community partners, educational partners, and government partners to alleviate some of the issues that we are having with the healthcare system.”

Not only is this shortage effecting hospitals and clinics, there are now issues getting enough teachers in the classroom.