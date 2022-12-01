ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans and Councilmember Willie J. Lightfoot are urging residents in Rochester who are impacted by health disparities to take the Community Health and Wellness Survey.

Mayor Evans said the survey will help define the gaps in the health needs of the underserved communities of Rochester. He hopes to bring health services into neighborhoods that need them the most.

“This survey is another tool that will allow us as city leaders to know what exactly the community wants. Too often we hear people say the community says ‘well, we wanna be able to quantify that,'” Mayor Evans said. “So this actually tells us what the community is saying — not anecdotal evidence, not what people read on Facebook or social media.”

The survey is available online at the City of Rochester’s website and is available in both English and Spanish.