ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of numerous mass shootings at home and across the US, News 8 spoke to a school counselor and therapist on the trauma many of us out there are storing up and dealing —(or perhaps not) — dealing with.



School counselor and mental health therapist Persephone Modeste said after all the violence displayed on TV and social media, many of us are experiencing something called ‘vicarious trauma’.

“Because we think about the things that other people experience, the loss that other parents are experiencing, we develop fear,” said Modeste.

Fear of going to the supermarket, church, or school — everyday places. Fear she says actually changes the way our brain processes information.

“We can have panic attacks, we can have anxiety if we are not — we have to do more self-regulating,” she said.

Natural fears are evolutionary and healthy. But this is a different territory. “You now have to have a safety plan to go to the grocery store. You now have to be observant everywhere that you go,” said Modeste.

Mental health she says isn’t something you ‘heal’, it’s something — like your physical health — that you have to nurture. Watch for certain signs.

“And if you have a change in your diet — if you have a change in your sleep behaviors if you have a change in your day-to-day activity,” she says.

Modeste says thankfully our region has a plethora of mental health resources. We have services in our area where we’re blessed to have that for families, for individuals.”

Some of those local mental health services in our area include the mobile crisis unit, the 211 lifeline, and the center for youth services.

For any veterans experiencing a mental health crisis, they can telephone 1-800-273-8255 and press ‘1’, or click here for more information.

