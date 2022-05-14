ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pro-abortion rally was held in Rochester Saturday afternoon.

The rally, known as ‘March for Reproductive Justice,’ consisted of a protest and a march from Washington Square Park to the Liberty Pole.

The rally was described as “an intersectional, multi-racial, multi-cultural, multi-organizational march to uplift Black, Brown, & trans voices.”

Organizers of the rally said that the event was created in response to the SCOTUS draft leaked last Monday planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away pregnant people’s rights to have legal abortions

Organizers also said that taking away these rights won’t stop abortions from happening, but would instead make it more difficult and dangerous for black, brown, indigenous and low-income people to receive abortions.

In a statement posted to social media, organizers said:

“Everyone deserves the right to autonomy over their own body. This is no longer just a threat; the danger is here and we are in a literal fight for our lives. We must rise up with one voice and stop this assault on our freedom.”