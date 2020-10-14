Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is presenting Mammos and Makeovers-To-Go this October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Imaging Manager and mammography technician Diane Kush discussed the annual event Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.
The idea is to add some fun to an otherwise clinical experience. Kush said every effort is being made to make sure mammograms are performed safely. She’s encouraging anyone who had an appointment postponed or who put off getting a mammogram to make their appointment to be screened today.
Appointments must be reserved in advance. Call to reserve your spot!
Saturday, October 17
8am – 12pm
Riedman Health Center
1455 East Ridge Road
Rochester, NY 14621
P: 585-922-9729 (XRAY)
Thursday, October 22
4pm – 7:30pm
United Memorial Medical Center
16 Bank St.
Batavia, NY 14020
P: 585-344-5444
Saturday, October 24
8am – 12pm
Henrietta Medical Campus
50 Middle Road
Henrietta, NY 14467
P: 585-922-9729 (XRAY)
For more information visit RochesterRegional.org and search Mammos and Makeovers.