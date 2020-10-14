Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is presenting Mammos and Makeovers-To-Go this October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Imaging Manager and mammography technician Diane Kush discussed the annual event Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

The idea is to add some fun to an otherwise clinical experience. Kush said every effort is being made to make sure mammograms are performed safely. She’s encouraging anyone who had an appointment postponed or who put off getting a mammogram to make their appointment to be screened today.

Appointments must be reserved in advance. Call to reserve your spot!

Saturday, October 17

8am – 12pm

Riedman Health Center

1455 East Ridge Road

Rochester, NY 14621

P: 585-922-9729 (XRAY)

Thursday, October 22

4pm – 7:30pm

United Memorial Medical Center

16 Bank St.

Batavia, NY 14020

P: 585-344-5444

Saturday, October 24

8am – 12pm

Henrietta Medical Campus

50 Middle Road

Henrietta, NY 14467

P: 585-922-9729 (XRAY)

For more information visit RochesterRegional.org and search Mammos and Makeovers.