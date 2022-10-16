ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frontier Field hosted the annual Rochester Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday morning in Rochester — and raised $300,000.

Organizers said 8,000 walkers headed down Plymouth Avenue to Main Street and then returned to Frontier Field.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign has united communities and companies with the goal to end breast cancer since 1993.

Over the years, the walks have grown into the nation`s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrated its 30th anniversary this year and the walks will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.