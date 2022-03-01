ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Soumya Sridhar of Highland Family Medicine discussed the importance of regulating the amount of sodium in your diet Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Sodium is a mineral found naturally in foods,” Dr. Sridhar said. “It’s also added to foods. It plays a very important role in maintaining normal fluid balance in our bodies. A low-sodium diet is important because it helps lower our blood pressure and prevent high blood pressure from developing in the first place. It also helps control heart failure symptoms and prevents future heart problems.”

So how much is too much? Dr. Sridhar said less is better.

“The Amerian Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams a day and an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 milligrams a day for most adults. And especially for those with high blood pressure, it’s 1,500 milligrams per day. Now it’s important to check with your family doctor or your primary care provider if there are any specific recommendations on your sodium levels.”

If you’re over those limits, Dr. Sridhar said there are several ways you can cut back on your sodium intake each day.

“One of the first ways to do that is to skip adding table salt, so avoid the salt shaker at the table. Eat more fresh fruit and vegetables. When we’re buying the canned or frozen varieties be sure to choose the no salt or low salt versions, and reading the labels looking for unsalted options is very important. When we select nuts or seeds, dried beans, peas, and lentils looking for the low sodium version can be very helpful as well. Using spices and herbs, garlic, ginger, and lemon juice to enhance the natural flavor of food is also another way to do it. Salt-free seasoning alternatives are available and they can be very helpful as well.”

Dr. Sridhar also said to give it more time when it comes to making healthy changes in your diet.

“It’s important to remember to take it slow. A taste for salt is an acquired taste so we can definitely learn to enjoy less salt over time. So decreasing salt gradually will help our taste buds to adjust. Using salt-free seasonings, as I mentioned earlier, can definitely help with that transition.”