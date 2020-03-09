Locals try whole food plant based jump-start diet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local health experts are encouraging people to improve their diets with what they call a whole-food plant-based jump-start.

It’s a lowfat plant-based diet, lasting 15 days. A group of patients at the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute finished the 15 days over the weekend.

Dr. Ted Barnett said the diet works especially well for people with health issues like obesity and diabetes.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is how quickly some of those things can be reverse and other things can start to get better. The reason we ask people to do 15 days is because we know that if they can follow those instructions for two weeks, they’re potentially going to have amazing results.”

Barnett said the average drop in cholesterol for participants is 50 points.