ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we enter flu season, doctors are keeping an eye on the prevalence of the virus this year.

In this current acute period of COVID, Dr. Stephen Cook with the University of Rochester Medical Center said he’s seen a mixed reaction in those looking to get the flu shot this season, and is recommending it sooner rather than later.

From a pharmacists’ perspective, Irondequoit Pharmacy is seeing steady traffic from those looking to get their shots.

“This is really the time people are starting to think about their flu shots as the weather starts to get colder,” said owner Dr. Dave Seelman.

Dr. Seelman says he’s seen regular demand for the flu shot so far this season — no more or less compared to years past.

While it may be too early to tell, Dr. Cook says influenza will be a virus to watch once again.

“The state is just starting its surveillance network data for this year. I think some people realize as part of the global and national surveillance around COVID and around flu, that we have a better way to identify the risks – to identify if it’s a worse season,” said Dr. Cook.

When it comes to any hesitancy to get the flu vaccine, Dr. Cook says he’s seen mixed reactions from families so far.

“It is kind of a mixed bag and I think the key is that getting the right information from your primary care and from your pediatrician is what’s going to be really key. The reality is we know that people who aren’t vaccinated and are at higher risk of severe complications such as the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to be hospitalized either with the flu or with COVID,” said Dr. Cook.

Dr. Cook also emphasized the strain many pharmacies feel, ones that give out both COVID and flu vaccines. With an ongoing shortage of healthcare workers, he says this is also a result of fewer resources to run mass vaccination sites again.

In the coming weeks, the state department of health will be updating flu numbers weekly on its website.