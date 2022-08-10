WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No matter where you’re headed or what the weather looks like, making sure your eyes are protected is beyond important.

The easiest way to do that is as simple as a good pair of sunglasses, according to Therese Farugia, OD.

“When we’re out in the sun, we put on sunscreen to protect our skin,” Dr. Farugia said. “So it’s really important that you invest in a really good pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes.”

Ultraviolet light, the same type of light that causes sunburns and can lead to skin cancer, can damage your eyes during prolonged exposure.

One of the most common ailments optometrists like Dr. Farugia see as a result of chronic UV exposure is called a pinguecula, or a raised yellowish region that can occur on the eye.

Generally, these aren’t much of a cause for alarm, and they can be treated with eye drops or ointments. But it is a sign you need to do more to protect your eyes from harm.

But heading into the store can sometimes be a bit overwhelming, with lots of options. Does polarization really provide the best protection? Are non-polarized lenses worth it?

“We recommend polarized lenses for those who ski, fish, are on boats quite frequently, because you can see into the water better, and they have a high protection from UV light,” said Dr. Farugia.

For most other activities, polarized lenses aren’t necessary. But you do want to make sure you’re still buying a pair that has a UV filter applied to it.

In short, it’s best to be prepared for all types of situations, because where ever you are, your eyes need to be protected!